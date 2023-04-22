Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’A sect observe Eid prayer

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 22 - 2023 , 17:56

Hundreds of Muslims belonging to the Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’A sect yesterday converged on the forecourt of the State House in Accra for a special prayer to mark the end of the 29-day Ramadan fast.

The Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to glorify and sanctify Allah for seeing them through the month-long period of fasting.

Young, old, male and female worshippers trooped to the grounds with their prayer mats as early as 7:00 a.m. in a joyous mood, clad in their beautiful apparel to observe the prayer. There were similar prayers observed by members of the sect across the country.

On the sidelines were vendors selling religious clothings and accessories.

Later in the day, various ethnic groups and their respective chiefs would make merry in their communities to dance, ride horses and parade through some principal streets amidst pomp and ceremony.

Reject LGBTQ

The Deputy National Chief Imam of the sect, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, led the congregation after which he delivered a sermon on the essence of the Ramadan and Ed-ul-Fitr.

On the practice of LGBTQ, Sheikh Mohammed urged the government and citizenry to reject proposals to legitimise it in the country.

“Brothers and sister in Islam, in these times when so much effort is being made to make everything legal under the guise of fundamental human rights, for example, the filthy issue of LGBTQ, we need to close our ranks and solidify our unity to be able to combat efforts to push illegal deeds down our throats,” he said.

According to him, the Qu’ran explicitly forbids any form of LGBTQ practice.

Vigilance

Sheikh Mohammed also admonished parents to exercise vigilance over their children, especially adolescents, stressing that children were the future of the religion, adding that the training the children received at home reflected in their behaviour.

“As our country goes through countless problems, we need to always speak with one voice. Luckily for us, our national Imam, despite his age, is still active and discerning.

It is, therefore, compulsory for all of us to give him the necessary support to ensure our goals are fulfilled,” he added.

Sheikh Kamil Mohammed prayed for Allah’s protection for the leadership and citizens in the country, and against any form of internal and external aggression that could undermine the peace, stability, decency and unity of the country.

About Ramadan

Each year, Muslims throughout the world begin the Ramadan fast in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Ramadan is one of the “Five Pillars” of Islam. The rest are the profession of faith that there is no god but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God; Salat (prayer); Zakat (alms) and Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca).

Muslims who are physically fit are required to fast each day of the entire month from sunrise to sunset without food and water.

It is also incumbent on them to abstain from sex and sinful acts and practices during the period.

They increase their prayer sessions, including reading of the Qu’ran, to satisfy their spiritual needs.