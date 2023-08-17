ECOWAS defence chiefs meeting: Democracy must reign in Niger - Security experts

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 17 - 2023 , 12:00

Retired military officer, Wg Cdr Kwaku Kekrebesi, has said that containing the military junta in Niger could deter other military adverturers in the West African sub-region.

“Militarily, an intervention force must enjoy the support of the people, otherwise it would be fighting two enemies.

Whatever the dilemma, containing the current situation could help to deter future adventurers, in my view,” he said.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, Wg Cdr Kekrebesi, however, said dialogue appeared a good way forward, particularly since the junta appeared to be enjoying some degree of support from the public.

Wg Cdr Kekrebesi’s comments come as ECOWAS military chiefs start a two-day meeting in Accra today in the latest effort by the sub-regional bloc to find a solution to the recent military coup in Niger.

The Committee of Chiefs of the Defence Staff will hold the extraordinary meeting at Burma Camp to deliberate on the charge of the Authority of Heads of State and Government to prepare a plan for a possible military intervention to topple the military junta and restore democratic rule in Niger.

At its Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on the Niger situation last Thursday, the Authority of Heads of State and Government directed the Committee of Chiefs of the Defence Staff to immediately activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements.

The meeting, held at the instance of the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was attended by nine Heads of State, including President Akufo-Addo.

The authority also gave the order for the committee of army chiefs to deploy the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

It further directed the President of the ECOWAS Commission to monitor the implementation of sanctions on Niger, which included closing all borders to Niger and freezing the assets of all persons connected to the activities of the military junta.

The authority warned “member states who, by their action directly or indirectly, hinder the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences of their action before the community”.

A communique issued at the end of the Abuja meeting called on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by ECOWAS on the situation in Niger.

It further urged all partner countries and institutions, including the United Nations, to support ECOWAS in its efforts to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order in Niger in conformity with its normative instrument.

But Wg Cdr Kekrebesi said it seemed everyone had forgotten the threat issued by the jihadists.

“In sum, ECOWAS’ missed step must be reversed quickly, the embargo on Niger lifted immediately.

Nigeria must restore power to the country, while the French enigma is dealt with thoroughly.

This is the way forward for a meaningful dialogue with the authorities in Niamey,” he said.

He said it was becoming clear now that the regional organisation's initial handling of the coup in Niger was responsible for the difficult attitude being shown by the leadership in Niamey.

“ECOWAS may be torn between serving a strong warning to future coup makers, and containing the current situation with a view to reversing it.

“The about-turn can be made to soften the ECOWAS stand on the issue.

First, power from Nigeria must be restored immediately.

I understand that Algeria has promised to give Niger power for free,” he said.

Other experts

Meanwhile, three other international relations and security experts have appealed to the leadership of ECOWAS to employ dialogue and diplomacy in the effort to restore democratic rule in Niger.

That, they said, was to prevent the situation from escalating into a bloody encounter that could have implications on trade, business, livelihood and security in general.

The experts, who spoke to the Daily Graphic in separate interviews, were the Director of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso; Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning; and two retired military officers, Col Festus Aboagye and Wg Cdr Kwaku Kekrebesi.

Explore

Prof. Antwi-Danso said there was the need to explore all means of getting the junta to sit down with leaders in the region and prepare the ground for a return to civilian administration.

“The employment of force is farfetched because what would be the end game?

We are likely to exacerbate the situation and clear the way for maybe some kind of instability over there, some kind of civil war and exacerbating insurgency situation,” he said, adding that “if part of the military joins the jihadists, for example, in trying to be part of the war, then we are escalating the issue over there in Niger.”

Already, he said, Niger was reeling under the onslaught of jihadists, and that it was one of the reasons there was a coup

“So, do we want to exacerbate the situation or do we want to ameliorate it?” he asked.

Prof. Antwi-Danso said if West African leaders wanted peace in the region, then there was no need to employ military action now.

Intervention

Prof. Aning said the fact that the Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS were meeting in Accra today and preparing an intervention plan did not mean that they would intervene.

He said there were several options for engagements.

“There is the option for mediation, and don’t forget that Niger is also a member of the Accra Initiative, so that gives Ghana an opportunity to use backdoor channels through the Accra Initiative Framework also to engage the people in Niamey.

So all options are on the table,” he said.

Prof. Aning said his expectations were that although the Chiefs of Defence Staff would draw up an intervention plan, they would also suggest for consideration that mediation and negotiation were given a chance because the junta was ready for negotiation.

But in all negotiation processes, he said, there was the need to negotiate from the position of strength.

He said for the security chiefs, mediation was not their main interest now, and that they had been ordered to present a plan for intervention.

