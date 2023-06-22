Agyinasare: Anybody who curses me does so at his own peril

Jun - 22 - 2023

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has said that anybody that curses him does so at his own peril.

Referencing Genesis 12:1 -3 in the Bible in a sermon on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare said anybody that curses a child of God activates the wrath of God over their lives.

His remarks followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given by the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo for him to report and engage in peace talks or face their wrath for describing Nogokpo as the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region.

“Take the verse 3, it says, I will bless anybody that blesses you, and curse anyone that curses you. So, once I become a Christian, if you make a mistake and you curse me... what is a curse, a curse is an invocation of spiritual forces to do you harm. So, if God says anybody who curses you, he will curse then anybody who pours libation and mentions your name, invocating spiritual forces against you, what that person is doing, is that they are activating a spiritual law against themselves and their family.”

He stressed that anybody who pours a libation against a Christian set him or herself up for a battle with God.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Nogokpo, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey has said that the chief and elders of Nogokpo will be meeting to decide on the way forward after the 14-day ultimatum.

