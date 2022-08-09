Agona Duakwa launches 2022 Akwanbo Festival

The annual Akwanbo Festival of the chiefs and people of Agona Duakwa in the Agona East District in the Central Region has been launched with a call on indigenes, both home and abroad to make meaningful contributions towards the construction of projects for the benefit of the people.
The Nifahene of the town, Nana Kweku Prah V, who made the call,said “it is our sacred responsibility as people from Duakwa to contribute our quota towards addressing some of the basic needs of the town to improve the lives of the people.”
Theme
This year’s celebration, which is on the theme: “Construction of a Community centre through peace and unity”, coincides with the 25th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of the chief of the town, Nana Kojo Amuakwa V.
The celebrations will begin from September 22, 2022 and will be climaxed with a grand durbar on October 1, 2022 at the Primary B school park after the chiefs had been carried in palanquins amid dancing and drumming, as well as the firing of muskets through some principal streets of the town.
As part of the launch, a 30-member planning committee, chaired by the Omankrado of Agona Mensakrom, Nana Obiriboa Krampah II, was inaugurated to plan the programme of activities towards the celebration of the festival.
Other activities include clean-up exercise, football gala, awards night, inter-schools quiz competition among others.
Unity
Nana Prah called on the people to live in peace and remain united towards the forward march of the town, stressing that “it is only when we are united that we can come together with the chiefs to support the progress of the area”.
“Unity is very key towards the socio-economic development of the town and must, therefore, be embraced by all for us to reap its full benefits” the Nifahene said, noting “in order for our dear town to achieve its desired progress, we must put aside our differences and eschew divisiveness among us”.
He noted that the chiefs and elders would continue to work together with the people towards the transformation of the town which is one of the prominent towns within the Agona area.
Successful celebration
For his part, Nana Krampah assured that the committee would ensure the festival, which had not been held for the past years, was celebrated in a grand style to serve as fond memories in the minds of the people.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Janet Odei Painstil pledged the district assembly’s support towards the construction of the community centre intended to provide a conducive place for the people to gather for social events and other activities.
The Nkosuohemaa of the town, Nana Efua Amoakoa I, who chaired the events, called on the people to come back home and participate during the celebration of the festival to make it a memorable one.