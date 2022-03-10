AGA, Breast Care International mark Int. Women's Day

Mining giants, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi mine and Breast Care International joined the world to mark this year's International Women's Day at Obuasi and Bompata respectively with a call on women to venture into male-dominated areas to 'break the bias'.
The global theme was "break the bias" but at AGA, the programme was operated under a sub-theme: “Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”
Peace and Love
At Bompata, where the President of Breast Care International, Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, led the charge with an outreach programme, she urged women to rally behind each other and help change the status quo.
Dr. (Mrs) Wiafe Addai who is also the CEO of the Peace and Love Hospital in Kumasi with a special focus on breast cancer, said in most cases, women have been their own enemies saying it was time to confront the challenges facing women with a united effort.
Collaborating with the Hunger Project Ghana to screen women with all kinds of illnesses, she called for more attention to be focused on rural women and give them a sense of direction and purpose and drive out timidity and shyness.
AGA
At Obuasi, AGA in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Obuasi East District, the Senior sustainability manager of AGA, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, said the company was making a conscious effort at addressing the low female intake.
A journalist and a gender advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, called on women to make sacrifices today so they could have a comfortable life in future.
The popular former GTV hostess encouraged women to work together by inspiring and empowering each other to make their voices count in their respective communities.
The Executive Officer of Fabulous Woman Network, Ama Duncan, urged women to work hard in order to bridge the male-female employment gap.
She encouraged women to purge themselves from negative comments that tags them as less important.