Afro-Arab donates 10,000 books to support Chief Imam-backed schools

The Chief Executive Officer of the Afro-Arab Group, Alhaji Abdul Salam Amadu has donated 10,000 exercise books to some first and second cycle schools which are supported by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.
The beneficiary schools are located at Sabon Zongo, Darkuman, Alajo, Nima, Burma Camp and Accra Newtown.
According to Alhaji Salam, the motivation behind the philanthropic gesture is to commemorate the centenary celebration of the Chief Imam.
Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the books to the Chief Imam last week in Accra, Alhaji Salam added that it was also part of the corporate social responsibility of the Afro-Arab Group to support the pupils of the schools.
He recalled that in 2017, the Group kickstarted its 10th-anniversary celebration with a donation of educational materials and sports equipment to three schools in Accra. The beneficiary schools were the Islamic Training Institute, the Foster International School, Kokomlemle and the Kanda Cluster of Schools.
The Afro-Arab Group of Companies consists of several companies including, the Afro-Arab Micro Finance Company Limited, Afro-Arab Travel & Tour, Afro-Arab Properties Limited, Afro-Arab Company Limited, A & A Sports Consult, Afro-Arab Foundation, Afro-Arab Mining Company Limited, Afro-Arab Telecommunication Company Limited and Afro-Arab Mineral Water Company Limited.