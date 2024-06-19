Africa must build a more robust public transport system - Ofori Asiamah

Graphic Online Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:12

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has urged Africa to unite and build a more robust public transport system to facilitate smooth operations to reduce the burden placed on commuters by transport operators.

Advertisement

He said the lack of adequate public transportation systems is a pressing issue plaguing the transport sector in Africa, attributing the challenge to insufficient infrastructure.

This, he noted, can be addressed through legislation, regulation, and laws, emphasising their crucial role in preventing transport operators from overburdening commuters with exorbitant fares.

"We need to establish legislation, regulation, and laws to ensure that commuters are not exploited by transport operators. This doesn't mean transport operators don't deserve fair compensation, but without regulation, they may overcharge our people," he emphasized.

Asiamah made these remarks during an interaction with the press after receiving the 'Most Outstanding Innovation in Infrastructure Development' Award at the 2024 African Public Service Optimum (APSO) Conference & Awards night in Accra on June 5, 2024.

The event, themed "Transforming Africa through public service professionalism and excellence," aimed to recognize outstanding public institutions and public servants who have demonstrated excellence in delivering public goods and services.

It also sought to foster cooperation and working relationships among award-winning institutions and public officials across Africa.

In attendance were ambassadors, ministers, traditional rulers, and diplomats from across the continent.