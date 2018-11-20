Afoko opens defence and denies killing Adams Mahama

Gregory Afoko, the man charged with the murder of Alhaji Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denied killing the former chairman or conspiring with anyone to kill him
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
“I have not and will never conspire with anybody to commit such an act,’’ he told the
Alleged murder
Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injuries after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga around 11 p.m. on May 20, 2015. He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Afoko has denied any involvement in the murder and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Another accused person, Asabke Alangi, is believed to be on the run.
‘I was with my sick father’
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Led by his lawyer, Mr Osafo Buabeng, Afoko told the court that on the said day that Alhaji Mahama was murdered, he (Afoko) was taking care of his sick father who had prostate cancer.
He explained that he always gave medication to his father two hours after the father had taken his meal.
“It was a devotional practice, which means I was not supposed to miss it,’’ he said.
The accused said on
He said he went and met Asabke Alangi and one Dominic Apaya, aka Baba, at a drinking spot, but he left later and got home at
“I got home at exactly
He added that he was asleep when the police invaded his house and arrested him for the murder of Alhaji Mahama.
‘We had no quarrels’
Counsel then asked his client what he thought of claims by Alhaji Mahama’s wife, Hajia Zainabu Adams, and another witness in the case that Alhaji Mahama had told them before he died that it was Afoko and Alandgi who poured acid on him.
“That is not true because I had no quarrels with Alhaji Adams Mahama. The two of us are even related,’’ the accused answered.
Cross-examination
The prosecutor, Mr Matthew Amponsah, a Chief State Attorney, during cross-examination, sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the accused.
Below is what transpired between the two.
Mr Amponsah: I put to you that apart from your name, where you lived and the fact that you were arrested by the police in connection with this case, all that you have told this court is not true.
Gregory Afoko: That is not true. I disagree with you.
The cross-examination will continue today.