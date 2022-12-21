Afia Schwarzenegger to know fate on January 17

The Tema High Court will determine the fate of socialite personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger in January 17, 2023.
The court, presided over by Emmanuel Ankamah, made this yesterday, December 20, after counsel for Afia Schwarzenegger, Adrian Duke Amaning, moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence imposed on her client.
The court on December 1, this year sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger to 10 days in prison for contempt of court.
She was not present when the judgment was pronounced and the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
Her legal team, however, triggered legal processes and subsequently produced the convict in court.
Afia Schwarzenegger reported to court yesterday, December 20, in the company of her lawyer and other relations for the hearing of the case.
When the case was called, lawyer for Afia Schwarzenegger, Duke Amaning, moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.
Sentence
Coming under Order 50 Rule 4(1) and Rule 5 of the High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules which deal with suspension of an order and discharge of person committed, respectively, he prayed the court to suspend the sentence.
Order 50 Rule 4(1) states that the court, which makes an order of committal, may by an order direct that the execution of the order of committal shall be suspended for such period or on such other terms and conditions as it may specify, while Rule 5 (1) states that the court may, on the application of any person committed to prison for contempt of court, discharge the person.
Mr Amaning further indicated that his client had shown remorse and came to court with a written apology which he intended to tender in court. He further sought permission of the court to have her client publish the apology.
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who is counsel for Chairman Wuntumi, however opposed the application and prayed the court to uphold the custodial sentence handed down on December 1, 2022.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah after hearing the arguments from both sides adjourned proceedings and said the convict would know her fate on January 17, 2023.
Context
Afia Schwarzenegger and three other contemnors in the case filed by businessman and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, were convicted on December 1, 2022.