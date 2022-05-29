Affordable houses going for GH¢50,000 for a 2-bedroom house? [VIDEO]

Affordable houses going for GH¢50,000 for a 2-bedroom house?
The Tamale Cooperative Credit Union got a contractor - Afreh - to put this together for its members in Tamale.
A total of 100 pieces have been built in Tamale.
The contractor has reportedly moved to the Bono Region - Sunyani - to replicate the same project, according to some members of the Tamale Cooperative Credit Union.
The Tamale Cooperative Credit Union is opened to everybody to join, including teachers, nurses and traders.
The Sowah's visited the project site and produced the video below and shared on social media.