Adomfe gets school block, CHPS compound

Two development projects have been inaugurated and handed over to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adomfe in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.
The projects, which cost GH¢450,000, are a four classroom junior high school block donated by a philanthropist and a Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund.
The classroom block has an information and communication technology (ICT) centre, a laboratory, head teacher’s office, staff common room and washrooms.
The Adomfe Presbyterian School, which was established in 1962 and currently has a total population of 586, had no junior high school so the pupils had to travel several kilometres to Wenchi, a nearby town, to attend junior high school.
Dr Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, a Financial Management Consultant, who funded the school project, thanked the chiefs and people of the area for their support towards the construction of the school block.
He said the construction of the school was to show appreciation to the people as an old student and a native of the area and appealed to the school authorities to take good care of the structure so it would last long.
CHPS Compound
The District Director of Health Service for Asante Akim South, Mr Rueben Osei-Antwi, said the CHPS compound would lead to improvement in healthcare delivery in the community.
He said the district health directorate was working hard to ensure that health provision became accessible to all irrespective of age, sex, religion.
“Furthermore, there are plans to increase public education on health issues in churches, mosques, social gatherings and within health facilities,” he added.
The Chairperson of the Asante Akim Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr Anokye Nkansah, lauded Dr Dapaah-Siakwan for providing the school block, which he said had come at the right time to boost education development of the area.