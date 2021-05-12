Adisco ’98 makes Sam Jonah Chief Patron

The Adisadel College 1998 Year Group (Santa '98) has made Mr Sam Jonah, Knight of the British Empire (KBE), its Chief Patron to steer its legacy project.
The Santa ‘98 group last year cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose reading room project, which is expected to be completed in two years.
The two-floor reading area of 460sqm will have a capacity to accommodate up to 200 students, with a management office, multi-functional room, ground and first floor reading areas and washroom facilities.
Provision will be made to accommodate solar panels for renewable energy, use of natural lighting sources and to harness natural water supplies.
The reading room complex is estimated to cost $180,000, with an additional $30,000 set aside for maintenance for a five-year period.
Seeking excellence
The project, according to executives of Santa ’98, was the group’s contribution to the continued excellence of Adisadel College by providing a suitable academic facility at the lower school.
They said, over the years, students at the lower school had to move to the upper school for all academic work, including reading and library services, and that a library/reading room facility in the lower school would, therefore, go a long way to support academic excellence, especially for the students in the lower school.
The president of the group, Mr Adjei Tawiah, stated this during a meeting with Mr Jonah in Accra.
Mr Adjei led a three-member delegation from the group to brief him on the project and to inform him of the decision to make him a patron.
Mr Jonah has had a distinguished career spanning over four decades, enviably chaired many boards, and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.
Empowering youth
At the meeting, Mr Jonah emphasised the need to empower the youth through quality education and training.
He commended the project team for making provision for the maintenance of the project since that had been a challenge over the years.
Mr Tawiah explained that while they were students from 1996 to 1998, they witnessed Mr Jonah's selfless commitment to the school, including the construction of a house named after his father, Thomas Jonah, in 1997.
He expressed optimism that Mr Jonah's acceptance to be Chief Patron would ensure the realisation of the goal to build such a flagship project.
The Chairman of the Sponsorship Committee of the project, Mr Dela Gadzanku, called on corporate organisations and individuals to help make the project a reality.
The Financial Secretary of the Year Group, Mr Kwadwo Appietu Ankrah, indicated that work had started on the project.