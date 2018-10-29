Adenta, Madina residents issue 2-week ultimatum to govt over unfinished footbridges:

Residents of Adenta, Ritz Junction, Madina and their environs, have given a November 12, 2018, ultimatum to demonstrate their frustration over the six uncompleted footbridges on the Madina/Adenta/Aburi highway.
The residents issued the ultimatum at a town hall meeting over the weekend.
Most of the residents were clad in red T-Shirts, with the phrase: #fixourfootbridgesnow, written in front and behind, signifying their resolve to use all means to get the footbridges completed and also drawing attention to the mobilisation of the youth and adults around the issue since the middle of the year.
From July 30 to August 4, 2018, six pedestrians who were attempting to cross the highway were knocked down and killed by speeding vehicles.
The La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) Chief Executive, Mrs Dede Jennifer Afagbedzi, who passed through when the meeting was ongoing, assured residents of the commitment by institutions responsible and the government to complete the footbridges.
Residents, however, were of the view that lives already lost on the highway were one too many for them to sit and wait patiently for that commitment to be fulfilled.