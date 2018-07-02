Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Adaklu Dawanu community gets potable water

Author: Kofi Atsivor
Co-founder of Swiss Angels, Mr. Francis Daffor, (right) inaugurating the water system with elders of the community
Co-founder of Swiss Angels, Mr. Francis Daffor, (right) inaugurating the water system with elders of the community

Cases of water borne illnesses among residents of Adaklu Dawanu are expected to go down following the provision of potable water for the community.

The community, with a population of over 1,500 was one of many settlements within the Adaklu District of the Volta region without any source for potable water. This left residents with no option than to rely on nearby streams and dams for unwholesome water, with its attendant consequences.

It was therefore a joyous moment for the people of Dawanu last Thursday, when a Non-governmental Organization, Swiss Angels Foundation inaugurated a mechanised borehole in the community to alleviate their age old plight.

The GH¢40, 000 water facility, has a storage tank in which underground water is pumped, for residents to draw potable water through connected taps.

The mechanised borehole connected to a storage tank

An official of the Adaklu district health directorate, Madam Antoinette Alornyo said the intervention would help curb the cases of water borne diseases such as diarrhoea, typhoid and cholera, which was becoming prevalent among the populace, especially children in the district.


“This intervention is timely, because we’re recording quite a number of diarrhoea, typhoid and cholera cases in our facilities largely because of the consumption of polluted water and I believe this borehole will save the situation in this community,” she stated.

The Co-founder and Country director of Swiss Angels Foundation, Mr. Francis Daffor said the provision of the mechanized borehole for the Dawanu community, formed part of foundation’s mission to bring relief to underprivileged people and deprived communities through the provision of basic social amenities.

“This water project is the first of similar ones, we intend to undertake in other deprived communities this year,” he stated and hinted of the foundation’s plans to also construct a decent place of convenience for the Dawanu community.

Mr. Daffor indicated that, the foundation which was started in June 2017 by Angelo Margiasso, a Swiss citizen has so far supported a number of health and educational institutions in the Volta region.

The Adaklu District Coordinating Director, Mr. Gershon Gley said that, access to potable water remain a major challenge in district, for which any intervention by non-state agencies like Swiss Angels was highly commendable. He urged the community to make good use of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

An elated Chief of Adaklu Dawanu, Togbe Kati II, expressed profound gratitude to the NGO for the gesture and promised to ensure the facility was well maintained to serve the community for years to come.

The initial source of water for the community