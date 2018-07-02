Adaklu Dawanu community gets potable water

Cases of
water borne illnesses among residents of Adaklu Dawanu are expected to go down following the provision of potable water for the community .
It was
The GH¢40, 000 water facility, has a storage tank in which underground water is pumped, for residents to draw potable water through connected taps.
The
An official of the Adaklu district health directorate, Madam Antoinette Alornyo said the intervention would help curb the cases of
“This intervention is
The Co-founder and Country director of Swiss Angels Foundation, Mr. Francis Daffor said the provision of the mechanized borehole for the Dawanu community, formed part of foundation’s mission to bring relief to underprivileged people and deprived communities through the provision of basic social amenities.
“This water project is the first of similar ones, we intend to undertake in other deprived communities this year,” he stated and hinted of the foundation’s plans to also construct a decent place of convenience for the Dawanu community.
Mr. Daffor indicated
The Adaklu District Coordinating Director, Mr. Gershon Gley said
An elated Chief of Adaklu Dawanu, Togbe Kati II, expressed profound gratitude to the NGO for the gesture and promised to ensure the facility was well maintained to serve the community for years to come.
The initial source of water for the community