A 33kV transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at the Achimota Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Abelemkpe in Accra was Monday gutted by fire.
Achimota power station: ECG’s 33kV transformer destroyed by fire https://t.co/U1KW2klSzL pic.twitter.com/lo3RnlOWbP— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) January 23, 2023
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Abelemkpe responded and prevented the fire from causing an extensive damage at the station.
The cause of the fire around 4 pm is yet to be determined.
There was no casualty.
The Electricity Company of Ghana is working to restore power to the affected areas.
Areas in Accra affected by a power outage as a result of the fire are Airport, Kanda, 37 Military Hospital, Avenor, Kotobabi, Airport Residential areas, Legon.
Parts of Adenta, Gimpa, UG Medical Centre, Kokomlemle, Accra Newtown, Dzorwulu, and its environs are affected.