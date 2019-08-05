Accra Technical University organises health screening for Menpeasem residents

The Accra Technical University (ATU), has organised a health screening exercise for the people of Menpeasem in the Ga West municipality in the Greater Accra Region. The exercise was part of activities marking the school’s 70th anniversary celebration.
The participants in the exercise were tested for high blood pressure, body mass index, malaria, hepatitis B, sickle cell disease, blood grouping and blood sugar level among other health conditions.
They were, in addition, educated on the effects of hypertension and how to manage the medical condition and also on the benefits of eating healthily.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, said last Saturday’s exercise was a show of gratitude to the community for giving them land to establish the university’s new campus.
Prof. Odai said besides providing quality technical education, the health of the people was equally paramount to the university.
“We took the decision to undertake the health screening exercise because if the people in the community are healthy, the university would have healthy people to work with us and would as well have healthy people attending the university,” he added.
Prof. Odai urged the people of Menpeasem to capitalise on the business opportunities the school afforded the community.
“Most importantly for you to create job opportunities for yourselves before people from outside the community do,” he said.
He reiterated the school’s commitment to provide quality technical education in the country.
He encouraged organisations and institutions to contribute meaningfully towards the development of the communities in which they operated.
He said such contributions could be through fostering of good relations with traditional, religious and community leaders and the people in the communities.
Amenities
A former Assembly Member for Menpeasem, Mr Emmanuel Osei Adadey, expressed his worry with the deplorable nature of the road linking Samsam Junction to Menpeasem and neighbouring communities, as well as the lack of potable water.
He appealed to government to expedite action to have the road rehabilitated and for the community to be provided with clean water.
He said work on the road started in November last year but had come to a halt at the moment.
On the lack of potable water in the community, he said the only borehole which was the main source of drinking water got contaminated.
He said residents, therefore, relied on the Abotre stream, “but the stream is not clean enough for drinking.”