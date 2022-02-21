Accra ‘Nyansapow’ Virtual Lions Club receives charter

The first virtual Lions Club, the Accra Nyansapow Virtual Lions Club, has received a charter, with a call on members to help make their communities a better place for those who work and live there.
The charter marks a formal recognition as members of the Lions Club International.
The club, which was presented with the charter at East Legon, Accra, also had its 26 members, President, Lion Godfrey Lord Crentsil and other executive members inducted into the Accra Nyansapow Virtual Lions Club.
Subsequently, a fundraising ceremony was held in aid of a classroom renovation for the Ekon M/A Junior High School (JHS) 1&2 in Cape Coast.
Gratitude
Lion Crentsil said it was an honour to serve the club, adding “I am very glad and honoured to be not only the president but a chartered president of this club”
“I am humbled that our club is now part of the Lions Club International, it feels good. Carving a good image demands patience, dedication and that is what the name of the club depicts – Nyansapow, disentangling a knot of wisdom,” Lion Crentsil said.
The president also called on all members of Accra Nyansapow Lions Club, both home and overseas, to support their signature project at Ekon, Cape Coast.
Lion Crentsil also noted that the initiative would help the children learn in a conducive environment where effective basic teaching and learning could take place.
Lion Samuel Essel, who was the guest of honour, said the importance of a call to serve a community could not be overemphasised because of the benefits, satisfaction and great joy it brings to the less privileged.
“If we serve our communities and give back to them a token of what they have helped us become, together we will open doors of opportunities for talented but less privileged people to make meaningful contributions to make our country great,” he said.
Mr Essel noted that the Ekon JHS renovation project was of great significance.
“Your efforts will provide a good platform for the children to have a sound education. So, I urge you to put your shoulders to the wheel to make this project a success,” he said.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, thanked the club for considering a school in his constituency for renovation.
About Lions Club
Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations, Safety (LIONS) are like-minded men and women who are committed to helping members in the community to live better lives.
With almost 1.4 million volunteers, lions aid the visually impaired, support youth initiatives, build strong character, feed the hungry, address global epidemics, aid communities when disaster strikes.
Founded on June 7, 1917 by Melvin Jones, the lions believe that one act of service, one encouraging word, one gift of generosity is all it takes to bring hope where it was needed the most.