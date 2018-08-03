Accra mall ceiling collapse injured 3 shoppers - Management

The management of the Accra Mall has confirmed that Thursday afternoon's ceiling collapse injured three shoppers
.
"They are currently under medical attention while we make sure that we run all the necessary test to ensure that there
The accident happened at a part of the mall in the aisle near the I-Store and Huawei area.
Denise Asare said most stores have not been destroyed apart from kiosks that may have suffered some damage as they were in the aisle of the mall.
She explained that at the time of the incident, "we evacuated the mall to ensure that all patrons were safe... Currently, as it stands, the mall is operational, just that a section has been cordoned off," she said.
The marketing manager said shops
She said the cordoned off area will remain so until Saturday morning. "We are hopeful we can have the entire mall fully operational by Saturday morning."
Investigations
"We are currently undergoing an investigation to understand the cause of the collapse and inform the public," she said in a Citi FM interview.
"We have our engineers, architects, we have also the NADMO [National Disaster Management Organisation] operatives and the Ghana Police Service all on hand."
She disagreed with a suggestion that the entire mall ought to be closed down for a thorough assessment.
"I can confirm to you that the Accra Mall is
