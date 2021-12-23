Accra, Kumasi lights up for Christmas

Ecobank Ghana has extended the annual year-end light up the city project to other parts of the country.
The bank which has, over the past three years, been sponsoring the Light Up Accra project over the years, has also sponsored a similar project in Kumasi this year.
The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sackey, reiterated the bank’s commitment to help create excitement and contribute to charitable causes during the Christmas and New Year’s Seasons.
The project, which was under the auspices of the Greater-Accra Regional Coordinating Council and a number of municipal assemblies in the national capital, Ecobank Ghana and a number of other corporate organizations have joined forces to light up the majors streets and roundabouts in the city of Accra and Kumasi for this Christmas.
Dubbed “Light Up The City 2021” was executed by Jandel and Mullen-Lowe, and also has other corporate organizations such as MTN, Unilever, Duraplast, Absa, Access Bank, FBN Bank, The Enterprise Group, Qualiplast, Wire Weaving Industries, and a few others.
Notch higher
This year’s Light Up The City, was taken a notch higher in terms of the designs and reach, to restore some brightness and joy to Ghanaians, after having gone through a difficult year due to the COVID-19.
Mr Sackey said “as a leading financial services provider, Ecobank has a lot to be thankful for this year. This is because, in spite of the many devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, we have continued to remain one of the leading and topmost performing banks in Ghana.”
According to him, its digital banking platform, Ecobank Mobile App has been the main driving force behind its sterling performance during the pandemic year because through the platform, it was able to provide convenient solutions to the market.
“We do this in the hope that every individual can easily open and operate a bank account, make payments and send remittances to other people, on the back of the numerous self-service solutions deployed by the bank. Everyone can do this without visiting any of the bank’s branches” he said. “You are encouraged to do this remotely, especially, in these times of COVID-19, when we are grappling with the new variant, Omicron.”
Digital banking
Mr Sackey said Ecobank’s digital banking service is also available *770# on any registered SIM, adding that it is seamless and hustle-free, thereby bringing convenience to all.
He urged all Ghanaians to “commit to adopting the habit of buying and selling online and, most importantly, making all payments and funds transfers electronically.”
Greater-Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, noted that the “Light Up The City” Project is a key component of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure citizens took responsibility for cleaning, greening and beautifying their immediate surroundings.
He said currently, Ghanaians are enjoying a grace period, but come January 1, 2022, the by-law to back the Clean Your Frontage initiative will kick in and anyone found culpable will face the full rigors of the law.
The Regional Minister also announced that, the same by-law is designed to ensure that all automated tricycles (popularly known as Aboboyaa) would be limited to specific communities per the number plates they use, and anyone found operating outside of their designated area of operation will be prosecuted.
Henry Quartey also assured Ghanaians that the law will also be strictly enforced to ensure that motorbike riders wear the right gear and also obey traffic rules just like all other vehicles on the road.
Meanwhile, CEO of Jandel, Afi Amoro said this year’s Light Up The City will have a special feature, which is a float on December 31, 2021. It will start from various parts of the city and all the teams will end at the Nationalism Park where there is a festive occasion for all to enjoy.