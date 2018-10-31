Accountants advised to uphold professional integrity

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG), Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, has advised members of the institute to uphold integrity in the discharge of their duties at all times.
He said such a virtue would increase the confidence of the nation, employees and clients in accountants to ensure that accountancy played its critical role in national development effectively.
Professor Adom-Frimpong who gave the advice at the 31st graduation and admission ceremony of the institute in Accra last Saturday, also entreated the accountants to maintain their professional competence through hard work and capacity building.
Two hundred and seventy three new members were admitted into the institute.
Some of the members had qualified by passing all three levels of the chartered accountants’ professional examinations, while others were admitted after they had passed an assessment of their training provided by equivalent professional accountancy bodies.
Foundational years
The president underscored the need for the new members to take their foundation years seriously.
He explained that the professional foundation they built would determine their performance and successes in their careers.
“First and foremost, I wish to urge you not to skip the foundation years of your career. It is of great significance to your entire career advancement,” he said.
Professor Adom-Frimpong bemoaned the behavious by some young professionals who think they could become successful in life through dubious means.
He described the short-cut idea as a grave misconception and indicated that ideally, it took 10 years to properly break through as a fresh professional accountant.
“It might shock you to know that the average overnight success period for breakthrough as an excellent and high-earning accountant is 10 years. And this will be achieved on a foundation of hard work that upholds integrity, morals and the ethics of the profession,” he said.
Abide by professional tenets
Professor Adom-Frimpong further urged accountants to keep to the tenets of their profession in the interest of national development.
He advised them to shun all forms of corrupt practices and maintain sound financial management in both public and private institutions.
“Focus on your attitudinal development as much as your technical skill development. When you land a job, be proactive, be bold, be teachable and stay humble. Invest in people around you and never stop dreaming,” the president added.
Writer's email
graphic.com.gh