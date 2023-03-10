Academic City commemorates International Women’s Day - Calls for women empowerment

Daily Graphic Mar - 10 - 2023 , 10:05

Academic City University College has commemorated this year’s International Women's Day by urging the government to collaborate closely with academia to implement proactive measures that will enable women to become instrumental contributors to national development.

The university indicated that without such interventions, women may encounter difficulties in making substantial contributions to national development, thereby hindering the effort to achieve the sustainable development goals.

The university celebrated the day on the theme: “Bridging the gender gap in STEM”, and it challenged the status quo by empowering young girls to dream big and pursue their passions fearlessly.

The event brought together over 100 senior high school girls from various schools across the country.

It featured keynote speeches from accomplished women, including the Founder, SEAT CODE LLC, Michelle Amoako; the Director, Ghana Education Study Development Institute, Eva Gyina-Bediako; the GMB 2022 second runner-up, Sarah Odai Amoani; and Senior Lecturer, Information Systems at Academic City, Dr Grace Oletu.

Experiences

Speakers shared experiences and offered advice to the young girls on how to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

The Director of Admissions at Academic City, Shannan Akosua-Magee, highlighted the importance of empowering young girls to become leaders in their respective fields.

"We believe that the future of our society rests in the hands of our young girls. It is our responsibility to provide them with the tools, resources and support they need to become successful leaders," she said.

"As an institution that is committed to promoting excellence, innovation, and social impact, we believe that empowering girls is crucial to achieving our vision of a better world.

We are delighted to celebrate International Women's Day with senior high school girls in Ghana and provide them with the support they need to realise their full potentials," she added.

The students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from successful women in different fields.

"I am inspired by the stories of the successful women who spoke at the event.

They have shown me that with hard work and determination, I can achieve my dreams," said one of the students.