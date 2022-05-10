Absorption of Ukraine students into country’s universities: 13-Member committee constituted

A 13-member committee has been constituted to come out with guidelines to absorb Ghanaian students from Ukraine into the country’s universities to continue their studies.
The committee, which is chaired by the Special Advisor to the President on Health issues, Dr Anthony Nsiah- Asare, has four weeks to submit its report to the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum.
Other members are representatives of the Students Representative Council (SRC), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the Medical and Dental Council, the Scholarship Secretariat, Vice-Chancellors of Medical Schools and the Rector of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, among others.
Meeting
At a stakeholder’s consultative meeting to address issues of Ghanaian medical students from Ukraine in Accra last Friday, Dr Adutwum urged the committee to work hard to ensure that the students were placed in schools where they can fit in to continue with their education.
He also entreated them to be innovative in their findings to create a pathway for some of the students who might be having difficulties in their areas of study.
Dr Adutwum, who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, further entreated parents of the students to exercise patience and have confidence in the government to get schools for their children.
He also said that there were efforts to ensure the government’s dream of hitting the 40 per cent Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) mark by 2030 was attained.
Assurance
On behalf of the committee, Dr Nsiah-Asare pledged to work hard to ensure that the students were duly placed in required institutions to continue with their education.
He also said that the committee would work within its mandate and ensure they submit their report on schedule.
Background
The Russia-Ukraine war, which started a couple of months ago, has affected many economies and people in diverse ways, including the education sector.
It is in line with this that the government established the committee to ensure that all 132 students so far registered were enrolled in Ghanaian universities to continue with their studies.
Only 28 of the students were on government scholarship.