Abel Edusei sworn-in as NIA Board Chairman

The Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery has charged members of the newly sworn-in National Identification Authority (NIA) Governing Board to ensure the harmonization of the National Identification System (NIS) with other state and user agencies to facilitate the accurate verification of the identities of all persons.
The Minister who inaugurated the board yesterday (Wednesday, October 27, 2021) in Accra said a reliable, accurate and credible NIS remained the pivot of the government's drive to digitize the Ghanaian economy.
He was hopeful that the new Board would build on the "solid foundation" laid by the previous board to improve data collection by the state and the delivery of services and transactions nationwide.
"The previous Board successfully built a comprehensive, state-of-the-art National Identification System (NIS). It is our expectation that the current Board would direct its effort at the Integration and harmonization with the National Identification Authority and other States and user agencies to facilitate the accurate verification of the identities of all persons for the delivery of services and input of data of all," Mr Dery said.
Expansion of NIS
The Minister said the government also expects the new board to expand NIA's operations to all regions and districts of the country in order to bring identity services to the doorsteps of all Ghanaians.
He added: "It is Government's belief that a reliable, accurate and credible NIS remains the pivot of Government's efforts towards the digitization of the Ghanaian economy. The entire nation will therefore depend on you, the ten (10) eminent members of the Board to steer the affairs of NIA to realize the digitization agenda.
"Needless, to say, that reliable data on identities of all persons would positively impact security operations and achievement of the goal to make each person in Ghana feel safe".
Board
The Board Chairman of the NIA Governing Board, Mr Abel Edusei along with two other Presidential nominees, Professor Anthony Panin (Member) and Professor Olivia Anku-Tsede (member) were all reappointed to the 10-member Board.
Other members are the representative of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust Representative, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang; the representative of the Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kobina Anim; the representative of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr Amisshadai Owusu-Amoah and the representative of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi.
The rest are the representative of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Lydia Dsand Selby; the representative of the Births and Deaths Registry, Mr Seth Kissi and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah.