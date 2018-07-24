800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training at Achiase

As part of the US, Ghana Defense Cooperation Agreement, the Ghana Armed Forces is currently training about 800 troops from the United States Army and other countries at the Achiase Jungle Warfare School
.
Follow @Graphicgh
He said the training spoke to Ghana’s partnership with the United States in the peace and security area.
“Of course Ghana remains an active participant in international peacekeeping and we continue to provide equipment and training for that but we really see this as an equal partnership and we are very excited about the capacity of both countries to contribute equally to that partnership,” he added.
No military base
Mr Jackson said although the partnership was in full force there was no indication of an American military base as was feared and became the subject of heated discussions in the country when the US, Ghana Defense Cooperation Agreement came to light earlier this year as it was presented to Parliament for ratification.
The ratification was finally done on Friday, March 30,
However, it emerged during the heated debates that the
Agreement purpose, scope
According to Article 2 of the Agreement, its purpose and scope
It states further that “This Agreement clarifies access to and use of agreed facilities and areas by United States forces, thereby facilitating training, including to maintain unit readiness, combined exercises and other military engagement opportunities.
“United States forces may undertake the following types of activities in Ghana: training, transit, support and related activities; refueling of aircraft, landing and recovery of aircraft, accommodation of personnel, communications, staging and deploying of forces and
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.