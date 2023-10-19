6th MTN PULSE 'Just Be' series to promote entrepreneurship among young people

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 19 - 2023 , 16:33

The sixth edition of the MTN Pulse ‘Just Be Series’ will be hosted by MTN Pulse in partnership with Ahaspora Young Professionals under the theme - THE FUTURE OF E-COMMERCE: TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES.

The 4-hour free entrepreneurship masterclass targeted at up-and-coming and early-stage entrepreneurs will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Ridge in Accra.

It will also be streamed live on myMTN App - Pulse section, MTN Ghana and Ahaspora’s Facebook and YouTube Channels from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The post-event extracts will also be available on the Pulse section on myMTN App.

This edition of the MTN PULSE ‘JUST BE SERIES’ will centre on the need for young entrepreneurs to be uniquely positioned to leverage e-commerce trends and opportunities, in the globalized market that allows for business expansion.

The session expands on key insights from the fifth edition, which focused on how young business owners can navigate market dynamics to scale up.

The sixth “Just Be Series” will feature young thriving entrepreneurs including Patty The Strategist (Marketing and Sales Strategist), Jannice Tagoe (Brand and Digital Strategy Coach), and John Asogonnde (Founder, Eden Bar).

The moderator for the session is Caleb Kudah from Citi TV/FM.

The founder of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie explains that she was inspired by her organization to partner with MTN Pulse on the 'Just Be Series'.

"It is an honour for Ahaspora to collaborate with MTN Pulse to organise this life-changing event for young people. Ahaspora is committed to changing mindsets and improving the lives and livelihoods of young people, which makes this collaboration with MTN Pulse an exciting and important one. I hope that participants will be inspired and will make use of the lessons discussed."

The MTN Pulse "Just Be Series" is a youth empowerment and entrepreneurship series designed to help young Ghanaian entrepreneurs cultivate their entrepreneurial mindset and business acumen. It equips aspiring business owners and professionals to take advantage of the talks and post-session program.

This year’s “Just Be Series”, will feature 10 young entrepreneurs exhibiting their product as MTN’s support towards start-up businesses. There will also be a post-event breakout session where in-person participants will be grouped into “up and coming” and “early stage” entrepreneurs to have hands-on workshops with professionals in the areas of capital acquisition, design-thinking, branding and marketing strategies to grow their businesses.

These sessions will be facilitated by Ahaspora and Partners who are experts in this field.