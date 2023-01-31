60 Women with disabilities receive agribusiness start-up kits

Sixty women with disabilities trained in agribusiness by Social Enterprise Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have graduated and received start-up kits to help them commence business and improve their living situations.
The starter packs given to the young ladies who were trained in snail and mushroom production included compost and wooden tray box for mushroom production and materials needed for snail production.
Additionally, the women, who came from places such as Buduburam, Cape Coast, Afienya and its environs were also awarded certificates.
Reduce financial burden
At a ceremony held last week, the Executive Director of Social Enterprise Ghana, Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, said the step was to set them up in their line of businesses and to also reduce the financial burden on the trainees when they ventured into business.
“We don’t want them to go and sit home. When you acquire knowledge and you don’t practice or use it, you may forget it, and we don’t want that for our women.
“So, with support from our partners, we will provide them with start-up kits. Our plan is to engage these various institutions, especially the financial institutions and other donor agencies to provide start-up kits for them,” he said.
Opportunities
Mr Zu-Cudjoe further stated that his outfit’s relationship with the participants did not end at giving out certificates. Instead, “they will be coached, mentored and will be given opportunities to participate in exhibitions and trade shows”.
He added that in all, 139 women had been trained so far in mushroom production, snail production, organic fertiliser production, seedling production and vegetable production.
“Some of the women are from refugee camps, while others are with disabilities. However, for this quarter, we decided to set up 60 of them.
“It will not end there, as we will be monitoring their activities to make sure that what the start-up kits are meant for is what is being done,” he said.
The initiative was supported by Global Affairs Canada, World University Service Canada and KGL Foundation.
Commendation
A participant, Yakubu Aliya, commended the NGO and partners for delivering on their promise.
“Initially, when they told us about the kits, I was skeptical. I have been to places and they do not honour their promises so I am glad they have,” she said.
Another benefactor, Matilda Aduyaw, added that she was impressed with the level of seriousness the organisers had shown.
