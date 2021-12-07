54-year-old emerges best farmer in Asokwa Municipality

A 54-year-old native of Tatale in the Northern Region, Mr Ibrahim Asamoah, emerged as the best farmer in the Asokwa Municipality in the Ashanti Region, during the 37th National Farmers Day.
For his prize, he took home a tricycle (known as aboboyaa), a certificate, Wellington boots, a standing fan and other farm inputs.
He became the third person to win the overall best farmer award since its inception in the municipality.
Mr Asamoah is engaged in animal husbandry, rearing animals such as cattle pigs, goats, and sheep and is also involved in poultry farming.
He also does crop farming and has a cocoa plantation.
Urban farming
Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokwa, Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah, praised farmers for their hard work which had sustained the nation all these years.
He said even though the municipality was a very urban one, a lot of the residents were engaged in farming and that the area was a leading producer of vegetables in the region.
“About two-thirds of all vegetables sold in markets in Kumasi and its surrounding districts come from Asokwa”, he emphasized.
He told the vegetable farmers that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had honoured a promise he made last year and has procured a cooling van for the swift conveyance of vegetables to Accra for local consumption and export to the international markets.
Good practices
On her part, Ms Martha Ashami Armah, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, advised farmers to keep proper records to help them see the progress or order wise of their farming activities.
She also urged them to use improved planting materials such as seed, and practice Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) to enable them benefit fully from agriculture.