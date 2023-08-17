5 Confirmed dead in North East Region floods

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 17 - 2023 , 06:44

Five persons have been confirmed dead while others have sustained injuries following a weeklong downpour and floods in parts of the North East Region.

Four persons are said to have drowned in the flood waters in the East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi municipalities, while another person was killed by a building that collapsed in the Yunyoo/Nansuan District.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered in drainage systems and ponds days after the downpour had caused havoc in parts of the region.

Confirmation

The North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), John Kwaku Alhassan, who confirmed this to the Daily Graphic, said the bodies had since been handed over to the bereaved families for burial.

He said his outfit was also on the ground assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods, to enable them to provide emergency relief items to the victims.

"So far I can't quantify the extent of damage caused but I can confirm that five persons have lost their lives in the weeklong heavy downpour and floodwaters; our team are on the ground taking stock of the damage caused,” he said.

Mr Alhassan indicated that the flooding was getting worse and destroying property in all parts of the region, saying “the situation is not too good because some of the areas are being cut off, with other buildings collapsing.”

He added that NADMO was also sensitising the inhabitants along the White Volta through community announcements in churches and markets, for people to vacate to higher grounds to prevent any eventuality.

Background

Parts of the West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi municipalities were submerged following the four-hour downpour.

Walewale, the West Mamprusi Municipal capital, was cut off from Nalerigu, the regional capital, as a bridge and a dam at Tinguri were swept away by the floods, making the main road linking the two towns inaccessible.

The situation rendered residents of the affected communities homeless, while passengers travelling from Walewale to Nalerigu and adjoining towns were also left stranded.

A number of people have been displaced while houses, farmlands, livestock and other property have also been swept away by the floodwaters.

Some of the affected communities are Gaagbini, Tinguri, Mimima, Kuruguduri, Walewale and Nalerigu, Yunyoo and Chereponi.