5 Arrested for armed robbery, murder

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with an armed robbery attack at Asuboi near Suhum during which a 58-year-old Chinese national, Mr Song Zhao Sheng who was involved in a One-district One-factory (1D1F) project in the area was killed.
Three of the suspects identified as Kwaku Djin, 19, and twin brothers - Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior and Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior, both aged 34, were arrested two days after the grisly attack Djin was arrested at Anom at about 8a.m.
while the twin-brothers were picked up later that same day at AsuboiAt Asuboi again, the police also arrested Yegbe Saviour, 22, and Richard Offei alias Kwadjo Asuboi, 26, on April 15, 2019.
All the suspects are in police custody assisting in investigation.
According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, the police had been on the heels of the suspects since the attack took place.
He said a team of police personnel in separate operations arrested the suspects who had earlier visited the project site and imposed themselves as land guards.
“During a search in their respective rooms, one itel mobile phone, a laptop computer and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found in the room of Atta Kwabena Senior whiles six assorted mobile phones, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also found in the room of suspect Atta Kwabena Junior.
Background
Recounting the crime, DSP Tetteh said that at about 2p.m. on April 12, 2019, the police night patrol team led by Chief Inspector Stephen Asare had information from the Communication Unit of the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua that an apartment located at Asuboi near Suhum was under robbery attack.
“The team quickly proceeded to the scene at Asuboi where, in a four bedroom self-contained apartment, they met six Chinese nationals who are currently undertaking a 1D1F, one factory project having been robbed of valuables including seven mobile phones, 15,000 Chinese Yen, GH¢37, 000 cash and one HP laptop.
“Song Zhao Sheng who was hit on the head with a cement block sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival”, he said.
DSP Tetteh told the Daily Graphic that the team thoroughly combed the area but the robbers were not found.
“Enquiries were extended to Suhum Government Hospital where the body of Song Zhao Sheng was inspected and found with a cut at the back of the head and with blood oozing from it. The body was photographed and deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy,” he said.
Police protection
According to DSP Tetteh, the factory is sited at Asuboi which was politically under the Ayensuano District of the region but fell under the Suhum Police.
“Going forward, the Suhum police will be patrolling the area,” he said..
He further indicated that the top hierarchy of the regional police had met with the Chinese Ambassador and had given him an assurance that everything was under control.