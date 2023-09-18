40 police Chief Inspectors sue IGP Dampare for refusing to promote them

Forty Police Chief Inspectors in the Ghana Police Service have sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over what they describe as the unjustifiable refusal of the service to promote them.

In a writ filed at the High Court in Kumasi, the police officers claim they have been excluded from a series of promotion prompted by the service to grant special amnesty to police officers who had obtained degrees before 2020, after they were enrolled into the service.

It is their case that despite serving between 25 to 30 years, the police administration have promoted their junior colleagues under the same amnesty, but had refused to grant them entry to the Police Academy to facilitate their promotions to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The 40 plaintiffs are therefore urging the court to order the IGP and the other defendants to increase their ranks, grant them direct access to the Police Academy and further restore their loss income following the failure to promote them.

more to follow...