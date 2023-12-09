39th Farmers Day: Newmont supports 11 assemblies with GH¢629,234

Daily Graphic Dec - 09 - 2023 , 11:22

John Atta Fintim is a 37-year-old farmer in Adrobaa, a community in the Tano North Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo Region. He is renowned for his diligence in producing coffee, cocoa, vegetables, tubers and plantains in the community, which supports his immediate family and relations.

At the 39th Farmers Day ceremony, Atta was recognised as the Best Farmer of the Year in the municipality. Like many of his peers in the communities, Atta’s determination and commitment to sustainable agricultural practices are assuring amidst the impact of climate change on the output of farmers.

For close to four decades, Ghana has recognised its farmers and fisherfolks for working tirelessly to fuel the country’s sustenance and socio-economic development. Grinding from dawn till dusk, they have taken care of our lands, reared livestock, supplied food, and ultimately secured the agriculture value chain in the country.

It comes as no surprise when the private sector demonstrates its support to the government during these celebrations, and in the Eastern, Ahafo and Bono regions, the story is no different.

Contribution

Since it started commercial production in its operations in Ghana, Newmont has consistently contributed to the annual National Farmers Day celebrations within its host communities as part of contributions to sustainable local communities.

This year, Newmont donated assorted items worth GH₵629,234 to 11 districts and municipalities in its host communities.

Its Ahafo operations supported the Asutifi North and South districts, Tano North and South municipalities, Asunafo North and South municipalities, and the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region.

The company’s Akyem operations, on the other hand, celebrated farmers in the Birim North District, Atiwa East District and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council.

The items, which were presented to the best-performing farmers included farm inputs, agricultural equipment, tricycles, motorcycles, bicycles, agricultural chemicals, corn mills, pumping machines, wax prints and appliances, among others.

Interventions

Over the years, Newmont has instituted agricultural interventions to support farmers in its host communities. In the Birim North District, Newmont’s Akyem operation has been collaborating with the local farmers to implement the Agriculture Improvement Project.

The voluntary project was initiated to support the livelihood of farmers and ensure food security in the communities.

Through its Local Economic Diversification Support, Newmont also established a Processing and Service Centre in Asutifi to add value to ginger and chilli pepper produced by the out-growers in the host communities to help reduce post-harvest losses.

These interventions have reaffirmed the company's dedication to local economic development through stakeholder engagement and sustainable community development initiatives.