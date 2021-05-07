316 Security personnel trained in counter terrorism

A total of 316 security personnel have completed an intensive training in counter terrorism and emerging crimes facilitated by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service.
The personnel, who included 18 females, were drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service.
The three-week high-risk operational exercise, which took place at the counter terrorism enactment and contraction camp at Huhunya in Akaa-Kyeremanteng in the Okere District in the Eastern Region, was to provide the participants with needed skills to enable them to respond appropriately to security threats to the nation.
Objective
The Deputy Eastern Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI), Ms Prudence Aku Sosu, said the programme was a foundation for an inter-agency collaboration and community integration.
She said the selection of personnel from the various agencies was to enable them to combine their strengths and stand up for each other as a solid counter terrorism defence wall.
"We are not ignorant of the numerous threats lurking at our nation’s door step. Terrorism and Radicalism can rear their ugly heads at any time, " the commander added.
He, therefore, urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired and also carry out their duties with pride, professionalism and integrity, while exhibiting the highest level of discipline at their respective stations.
"Your high spirit and enthusiasm covertly masks the broken and bruised bodies beneath your uniforms. I encourage you to carry the same attitude in the execution of your daily duties in spite of the numerous challenges we face as security personnel," Mr Sosu said.
The commander further asked them to collaborate with people in their communities for intelligence, saying "without the people, we are ultimately doomed to failure".
Caution
The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Peter Baba Atianak, cautioned the trainees against the use of the skills acquired to maltreat innocent people.
Rather, he urged them to impart the knowledge and skills gained to their colleagues to improve their efficiency.
The commandant at the camp, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Wejong Ali Raymond Adofiem, also advised the trainees not to abuse their power, but to use it to protect the citizenry.