3 busted over transformer theft

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 11 - 2023 , 07:25

Three men who attempted to steal an electricity transformer worth GH¢104,000 at Adaklu-Tsriefe near Ho in the Volta Region have been arrested by local townsmen and handed over to the police.

The suspects, Sitsofe Agbodza, 26, Deladem Kodzo Tsrakasu, 29, and Abdul Wahab, 20, were later identified as plumbers and residents of Tema Community 25.

“They initially fled onto the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain but we ‘lured’ them back to the town and seized them,” said the Warlord of Adaklu Tsriefe, Togbe Edem III.

He told the Daily Graphic last Saturday that the suspects removed the transformer soon after midnight and were spotted by a hunter who was on his way to the forest.

“When the hunter sought to know from them what they were doing with the transformer at that time, the men threw an iron rod at him and took to their heels, prompting the hunter to fire warning shots which woke residents up.

Upon a sustained chase on the Adaklu mountains, the suspects turned themselves in and they were rounded up and handed over to the police,” Togbe Edem told the Daily Graphic.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

The Warlord of Tsriefe renewed his warning that thieves who came to the community to carry out their nefarious activities would never find their way out of the community.

For her part, the Volta General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, commended the people of Adaklu-Tsriefe for their vigilance and urged other communities to be on guard for such criminals.

She said there had been a rise in the stealing of cables and earth wires at the company’s substations in the region in recent times.

Roadshow

Meanwhile, workers of the ECG, last week Friday, took part in a ‘roadshow’ on the streets of Ho, Sogakope, Akatsi, Keta, Dambai, Kpeve, Kpando, Hohoe, Jasikan and Nkwanta to create public awareness of the cashless system of paying bills.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo said the cashless system saved time and ensured prompt and improved customer service.