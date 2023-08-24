3 Basic schools receive support from Pan African Savings and Loans

Daily Graphic Aug - 24 - 2023 , 08:18

There basic schools in three different regions have received varied support to enhance teaching and learning.

While the Tafo MA Junior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, received duo desks and library books, the Achiase Wansanbire D/A Basic School in the Eastern Region and the Madina Cluster of schools in the Greater Accra Region both had the leaking roof of their classroom blocks fixed as well as their libraries stocked with much-needed books.

Making the presentation on behalf of the benefactor, the Pan-African Savings and Loans Company Ltd, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Research & Customer Experience, Linda Naykene, said the gesture was to show the company’s commitment to support quality education, particularly in public schools.

“We have always demonstrated our commitment to empower communities through various initiatives and this recent donation represents a step towards ensuring students have access,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of giving back to the community through educational initiatives, stressing that education played a critical role in shaping the future of the society “and we at Pan African Savings and Loans believe that every child deserves quality education, and we are dedicated to supporting educational institutions in providing the necessary tools for growth and development."

Mrs Naykene said the new desks would improve the inadequate school furniture, enabling students to focus on their studies comfortably, while the library books would open doors to a world of knowledge, and encouraged students to cultivate a passion for reading.

She expressed the hope that the gesture would have a positive ripple effect within the beneficiary schools where students and teachers would benefit from improved infrastructure and access to valuable resources, ultimately fostering a conducive learning environment.