25 Girls receive vocational training

Some 25 young women from the Ga community have been trained and awarded certificates of proficiency in vocational education and training as part of activities to mark this year’s Homowo celebration.
The beneficiaries were trained on how to design costumes using flat back rhinestones and how to develop fashionable slippers.
The intensive practical training was an initiative of the Office of the Ga Mantse to equip young women with practical knowledge and skills to reduce youth unemployment and poverty within the Ga community.
At a day’s programme yesterday at Jamestown in Accra, those who excelled during the training were also provided with start-up kits, including working tools and equipment, to support them to start their careers.
Skill training
A facilitator, Peju Naomi Signmund, who took the girls through the training, said the rhinestone business was one of the most lucrative ventures as far as fashion was concern.
With such skill, she said, the beneficiaries could design clothes in the comfort of their homes to make money without necessarily having to own a shop.
She said the training would, therefore, help to empower women and subsequently help reduce poverty in the community.
She further urged the beneficiaries to apply the knowledge and skills positively, and to contribute to the wellbeing of their households and respective communities.
Misconception
The Head of Skills Development and Training at the Office of the Ga Mantse, Rev. Duke Yartey, challenged the young girls to demystify the misconception that vocation was not a lucrative venture in order to impact positively on their communities.
He said the foremost vision of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was for girl-child education and women empowerment.
“Every now and then, he is looking for partnership agreement to empower women to help him to build the Ga community,” he said.
“People have been engaging in hairdressing, catering, makeups and many others, and this adds to it.
“His vision is that the Ga girls must be trained, they should have some skill, and earn a living to build their homes so that they don’t end up on the streets,” Rev. Yartey added.
Follow up
Rev. Yartey indicated that after the training, the office would do a follow up to see how the girls were utilising the skill they had acquired.
He also encouraged the beneficiaries to impart the skills acquired to other young females in their communities to help to break the chain of unemployment.
Commendation
Some beneficiaries, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, acknowledged the importance of the training, and further commended the Office of the Ga Mantse for spearheading the initiative.
“This is going to help me to earn an income without depending on anyone for support. Fortunately for us, it doesn’t require any big space to do, so I can do it in my room at home,” one of the beneficiaries, Naa Odorley, said.
“I appreciate this initiative, and I am going to train my younger sisters at home,” she added.