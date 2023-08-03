2 More suspects in Cecilia Dapaah’s theft case arrested

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 03 - 2023 , 07:41

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the case in which large amounts of money and items were allegedly stolen from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, disclosed this in the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Afia Owusu Appiah, yesterday.

This brings to seven, the number of suspects arrested in the case so far.

Main suspects

The two main suspects — Patience Botwe, 18, and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, have already been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and five counts of stealing while three others — Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe and Malik Dauda, have been charged with dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.

The two main suspects are alleged to have stolen personal effects of Madam Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes and jewellery worth $95,000.

Additionally, Ms Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, belonging to the former minister's husband.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Sarah Agyei, a lactating mother, who has already been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1million with two sureties two weeks ago, has still not been able to execute the bail conditions.

Proceedings

All five accused persons were absent when the case was called.

DSP Nyamekye told the court that the accused persons were absent because police investigators had travelled to Tamale where they made the two new arrests, hence their inability to bring the five accused persons.

He added that investigations were still ongoing in that jurisdiction.

The prosecutor further said that the Attorney-General had indicated his intention to take over the prosecution of the case and, therefore, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them to put their house in order.

A prayer for bail by Counsel for the accused was turned down by the court.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to August 8, 2023, and ordered the prosecution to ensure that the accused persons were brought to court at the next adjourned date.

Brief facts

According to the amended charge sheet and brief facts presented in court, Ms Botwe, also known as Maabena, was a house help of the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The court heard that Ms Agyei was also a former house help of the complainants.

The complainants reported the case to the police in June this year, after detecting the theft of cash and personal effects.

Ms Botwe was caught entering the couple's room with a duplicate key.

Upon arrival, Mr Kuffour found Ms Botwe hiding behind the door.

The complainants later realised that some of their money and properties were missing.

Ms Botwe was subsequently arrested and released on police enquiry bail but went into hiding with her boyfriend, Benjamin, in Tamale where they allegedly rented a 3-bedroom apartment and a store.

An amount of $40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 was retrieved from the apartment.

Ms Botwe allegedly used the stolen money to buy a 3-bedroom house, a double-decker refrigerator, a water dispenser, a television set, a washing machine, and a chest cooler, among other items.

She also bought a Hyundai Elantra for Benjamin, who later sold it to purchase a Honda Civic.

Ms Botwe was also alleged to have given her father GH¢50,000, and GH¢1 million to her ex-boyfriend, Malik.

During interrogation, Ms Botwe implicated Sarah as her accomplice.