1st Batch of degree teachers graduate from Abetifi Presby College of Education

Daily Graphic Aug - 29 - 2023 , 11:08

The Presbyterian College of Education at Abetifi in the Eastern Region has celebrated the graduation of its first batch of degree teachers.

The now degree-awarding institution,which is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, graduated 362 students, 20 of them with First Class honours and 107 others obtaining Second Class Upper Division.

Commendation, advise

Addressing the ceremony, the outgoing Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, commended the college for its overall academic achievements.

He said the church established the college to impart holistic education by educating the head, hand and heart of its students, thus it was the expectation that students of Presbyterian schools would be academically good, be devoted to God to change their inner person and to also train themselves to acquire some vocation.

While congratulating the graduates, saying what they would do with their certificates was what mattered most, Rt Rev. Prof. Mante challenged them to live good lifestyles and to concentrate on the essentials of life in order to be worthy ambassadors of the college.

Curricular

The Principal of the college, Dr Phyllis Agyemang Nyarko, said the college was currently running a four-year Bachelor of Education Programme which replaced the three-year Diploma in Education Programme.

She said the college was affiliated to the University of Education Winneba for institutional support in curriculum and capacity building.

Dr Nyarko congratulated the graduates on their performance and advised them to continue to work hard in the field of work to lift the image of the school.

She thanked members of the governing council, staff and other stakeholders of the college for their selfless service.

The principal ,however, said in spite of the modest achievements by the college, there were some challenges that needed attention, among them being the need to provide more accommodation facilities for staff and students to meet the increasing population of the school.

Honours, projects

Dr Nyarko was later presented with a citation for her exemplary leadership which had seen the college achieving high academic laurels.

The Overall Best Student, Emmanuel Oppong, received a refrigerator.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, the Rt Rev. Prof. Mante inaugurated and dedicated three major projects in the college to enhance its operations.

The projects were the college medical centre, a two-bedroom semi-detached staff bungalow and new academic gowns for staff and students.

Rt Rev. Prof. Mante charged the management of the college to take good care of the projects for posterity.