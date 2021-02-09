10 more die of COVID-19 in less than 24 hours

Ghana has within 24 hours recorded 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the total number of deaths to 482, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.
On Friday, February 5, the death toll in Ghana stood at 472.
The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who made this known at a press conference in Accra Tuesday, said the latest figure was recorded on Saturday, February 6.
The country also recorded a decrease in new cases, with 675 new cases against last Friday’s 795.
The cumulative cases now stands at 73,003, with 6,938 being active.
The number of clinical recoveries/discharges has also increased by 925, totalling 65,583.
According to Dr Kuma-Aboagye, the active cases in the country “have reached a level that we’ve never reached before.”
Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that there was an increasing number of workplace outbreak.
“It has now moved from the family outbreak to the workplace outbreak, hence, the need to strictly observe the covid-19 protocols at our various workplaces,” he stressed.
He noted also that there was a decline in international travels, saying “yesterday, 953 passengers were tested and only two tested positive which means that there is quite an impressive reduction so far.”
Currently, all the 16 regions have active cases.
According to Dr Kuma-Aboagye, a total of 267 persons who had tested positive for the virus were on admission; with 29 being critical cases, 111 severe cases and 127 being mild to moderate.