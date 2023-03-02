1,338 Master craftsmen in Volta Region train in precision quality 1,338 Master craftsmen in Volta Region train in precision quality

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 02 - 2023 , 10:13

THE Accra-based Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has trained a total of 1,338 master craftsmen in Ho in the Volta Region to enable them expand their businesses and meet the demands of the global market.

The training, which forms part of the institute’s precision quality values and financial management initiative, has been done in batches and covered carpenters, fashion designers, hair dressers, auto-mechanics, vehicle sprayers and electricians.

Others were beauticians, vulcanisers, cosmetologists, weavers, owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other skilled workers.

During the training which commenced in March, last year, the craftsmen were taken through topics such as “Change to Grow”, “Process Integration”, “Health and Safety at Work”, “Quality Service and Customer Management” and “Team Work”.

The teaching methods were largely through visual aid, drama and practical lessons.

The Volta Regional Coordinator of the Precision Quality Programme, Dr Daniel Agbeko, said there was the need for local craftsmen to have specific quality and standards for their finished products to make them marketable across the globe.

Dr Agbeko, who is also the Deputy Director of the Technical Vocational Education Research Centre of the Ho Technical University, said the response of the trainees to the programme was encouraging.

Meanwhile, a Programmes Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist of DTI, Edwin Fayorsey, has said hands-on skills were inevitable for the country’s development.

For that matter, he said, the training would be sustained and extended to other craftsmen in the broader national interest.

The DTI is a centre of excellence for youth job creation through specialised skills training in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

As the sole privately accredited TVET institution in Ghana, DTI is leading the delivery of precision quality training that promises to transform TVET education in Ghana and across the African continent.

The training is part of DTI’s strategy to work with key stakeholders to enable three million young people, particularly women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030, in Ghana, using a multiplier approach.

The coaching programme forms part of a three-year “Transforming youth TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs” partnership between DTI and the MasterCard Foundation, as part of the foundation’s Young Africa Works’ strategy in Ghana.

The programme will provide 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for young people in Ghana during the period.

A 42-year-old carpenter from Kpando, Maxwell Apisawu, said the precision quality training had empowered him to woo more clients and grow his business rapidly.