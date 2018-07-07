Sack non-performing lecturers, teachers — Prof. Dr Dr Buor

A former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Valley View University, Prof. Dr Dr Daniel Buor, has called for the dismissal of non-performing lecturers and teachers in various educational institutions of learning in the country since they are non-productive.
He explained that although those lecturers and teachers had the right to work, they also had the responsibility of doing the right thing by improving on their performance through research, quizzing: “How can a lecturer use the same notes for more than five years and expect to get results in this fast-changing information technology era?”
Prof. Dr Dr Buor said for the nation’s education to move forward, there was the need for the government and its agencies to be firm and ensure that people who were not ready to promote the development of the education sector were weeded out for those who were ready to do the job.
He was speaking at the maiden homecoming, reunion and induction ceremony of the Bantama Seventh-Day Adventist Senior High School Old Students Association (ADAOSA), in Kumasi.
Background
The event brought together more than 2,000 old students, stakeholders in education, parents and other people.
Organised by the leadership of ADAOSA, the event, which was on the theme: “The history-making youth: Leaving a footprint that counts”, was meant to bring all old students together so that they would be able to help one another, as well as support the development of their alma mater.
Capacity building
Prof. Dr Dr Buor reminded the various universities to make it a point to organise regular refresher courses for their lecturers so that they would be abreast of the current trends in educational development, as well as modern trends in teaching.
He called on lecturers to spend quality time researching on their fields of endeavour so that they would be able to train students who would be accepted by industry without much difficulty.
Collaboration
The former VC also called for deeper collaboration between industry and the academia in the planning and execution of the needed curricular so that it meets the current market demands to ensure that products trained for the institutions were not retrained when employed at additional cost.
He stated that without good collaboration between academia and industry, it would be very difficult for the institutions to know what was required from students by industries.
The Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr Osei Yaw, was full of praise for the leadership of the old students for their vision to come together and work towards improving teaching and learning in the school.
He appealed to both the students and the old students to avoid being dragged into social vices by their peers and rather resort to serious studies since that was the only way they could achieve their dreams.
The old students used the occasion to present a 43-inch flat screen television set to the authorities of the school.