NSMQ: Mfantsipim beat Presec to semi-finals

Mfantsipim School in the Central Region beat five time champions Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), Legon to make it to the semi-final stage of the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.
They led with 50 points, while Presec and KNUST SHS had 34 and 20 points respectively.
The Cape Coast boys were in the lead right from the beginning; ending the first round with 24 points while Presec and KNUST SHS trailed with 17 and 9 points respectively.
Presec, however, won the problem of the day with 4 points but that was not enough to close the gap as Mfantsipim won the fourth round with 47 points while Presec and KNUST lagged with 28 and 17 points respectively.
For winning the quarter final contest, Mfantsipim School received a cash prize of GH¢500 from BOND Savings & Loans.
All three schools also received cash prizes from GCB Bank Limited for their points.
With 20 points, KNUST SHS received GH¢100.00 each for the 3 contestants and their teacher. With 34points, Presec received GH¢170 each and Mfantsipim, with 50 points, received GH¢250 each.