NSMQ: Adisco, Mfantsipim and National to meet at semis on July 2

The first semi-final contest in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on Monday July 2, 2018 is going to be an all Central Region showdown with Mfantsipim School, Ghana National College and Adisadel College.
This follows Adisadel College's qualification from the quarterfinals on Thursday by beating Sandema SHTS and St. Louis SHS.
Adisco won with 58 points as against 26 points by Sandema SHTS and St. Louis SHS respectively.
Mfantsipim School on their part beat Presec, Legon and KNUST SHS whilst Ghana National College beat Aburi Girls and University Practice SHS.