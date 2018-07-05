NSMQ: ADISCO headmaster decides not to repeat 'swag' zebra suit

The headmaster of Adisadel College (ADISCO),
Mr Kusi-Yeboah has decided not to repeat his 'swag' zebra suit at the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) final at the National Theatre .
Prempeh College won the 2017 contest to increase their tally of NSMQ trophies to four behind Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon (PRESEC).
Some od boys of ADISCO blamed
According to the old boys, the customized suit the headmaster wore to the final was a ‘bad luck suit’ and that he should have known better not to have wore it on the day.
They said ADISCO would have carried the day if the headmaster had not chosen to put on his zebra customized suit.
But speaking in an interview with Joy News in Cape Coast ahead of Thursday's contest,
When asked what he will wear, he said he will wear an ordinary attire.
