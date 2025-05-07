Sakasaka Cluster of Schools celebrate 70 years of education excellence

The Sakasaka Cluster of Schools in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, has commemorated 70 years of significant contribution to education in the area.

The landmark celebration was on the theme: “Seven decades of academic excellence and shaping minds - Prospects and Challenges.”

The event brought together students, alumni, educators, parents, government officials, and community members to honour the institution's legacy and commitment to academic excellence.

Foundation

Founded in 1954, the Sakasaka cluster of schools has been an educational cornerstone in Tamale, nurturing generations of pupils and students who have made notable contributions to the nation and beyond.

Recognised as one of the select Experimental Primary Schools by Ghana’s Ministry of Education in 1965, Sakasaka was among the pioneers offering primary pupils direct access to secondary education through the Common Entrance system, highlighting its mission to improve educational access and outcomes for the community.

Last year, therefore, marked a significant milestone as the cluster of schools proudly celebrated 70 years of educational excellence with events from November 9 to November 16, 2024.

The week-long celebration began with a health walk through Tamale's major streets, with participants adorning commemorative anniversary T-shirts.

The walk was followed by a homecoming tour of the school to reconnect with current students, alumni, and community members.

It also reinforced Sakasaka’s enduring role in Tamale’s educational landscape.

The main event featured a full day of activities from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Highlights include a football gala with friendly matches among alumni, students and teachers, as well as free health screenings for all attendees.

Significance

The Chairman of the planning committee of the anniversary, Alhaji A.Y.M.B Ibrahimah, emphasised the importance of the celebration.

He said: "As we reflect on seven decades of dedication to education, we honour the countless individuals who have contributed to our success.”

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of our past, but also a commitment to overcoming future challenges and continuing to shape the minds of the next generation," the chairman added.

Participants were encouraged to wear the official anniversary cloth, symbolising unity and pride in the school’s long-standing legacy.