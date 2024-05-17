GIZ, CTVET advocate industry involvement in TVET

The German Develpoment Cooperation (GIZ), and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) have called for a continuous involvement of industry in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to shape the future of skills development in Ghana.

The Technical Advisor with the GIZ, Michael Andivi Naah, who led the discussion, said the power of collaboration in the context of skills development could not be overstated, noting that partnerships between government, industry, and development partners could have a transformative impact on the TVET system.

He was speaking at a media engagement to discuss and have a comprehensive understanding of the initiatives undertaken by the Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) and their contribution to the nation's economic development at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) last Wednesday.

The event, which was organised in collaboration with the CTVET, and the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) under the Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET System in Ghana, served as a crucial platform to spotlight the significance of the SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

Mr Naah added that the industry's involvement in TVET was crucial, as it ensured that training programmes were tailored to meet the evolving needs of the labour market. "By working hand in hand with industry, we can ensure that TVET graduates are equipped with the skills and competencies required to succeed in today's dynamic economy,” he said.

Industry Insights

Mr Naah said integrating industry into curriculum development and providing hands-on training opportunities, as well as facilitating exposure to cutting-edge technologies, was crucial in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.

Guests at the meeting

"This symbiotic relationship not only ensures that graduates possess the requisite skills for employment, but also enables industries to address their workforce needs efficiently,” he said.

Mr Naah said the German government and the European Union remained steadfast in their commitment to advancing skills development in Ghana through the "Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET Sector project."

The Director-General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said the importance of industry involvement in TVET was clear for all to see, noting that involving industry from the start of skills training and development would improve the quality and success of TVET implementation at all levels.

According to him, forging mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector was crucial in ensuring maximum success in improving the productivity and competitiveness of the skilled workforce.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the KuTU, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, in a welcome address, said the establishment and development of the SSBs was welcoming for educational institutions, especially for the technical universities that relied heavily on the vibrant industrial sectors to deliver its training, through staff and students’ internships, attachments, educational visits, and many others

Citing the significance of the engagement on industry-academia relationships, Prof. Dwomoh was of the belief that the event would serve as a significant impact in transforming TVET for accelerated development and guaranteed employability of the country.

Skills Sector Bodies

Operating under the Commission for TVET, the SSBs are made up of related industries that come together under a common structure to drive growth and competitiveness across the sector by focusing on the exploration of business opportunities, innovation and capacity needs within the sectors.

Their key mandates include reducing skills gaps, shortages and mismatches, improving productivity qualitatively and quantitatively, increasing employability, entrepreneurship and enhancing competency-based training, among others.

The Pact for Skills project, which is jointly financed by the German government and the European Union, seeks to spotlight the significance of SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

It is also expected to elevate the quality of TVET programmes, fortify industry-education partnerships, and instil a culture of lifelong learning.