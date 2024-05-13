Ghana, South Korea sign MoU for education exchange programme

Daily Graphic Education May - 13 - 2024 , 09:28

The Ghana Commission for UNESCO and the authorities of the city of Seocho-gu, Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalise a strategic educational exchange programme between Ghana and Korea.

Advertisement

The MoU, signed at the Ministry of Education, seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and offer both parties opportunities to aid the development of future generations who contribute to the global community.

In view of this, students in UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPNet) Schools in Ghana will receive support from Seocho-gu City to participate in international exchanges in the area of public education.

Secretary-General of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, Ama Serwah Nerquaye Tetteh, and the Deputy Mayor of the city of Seocho-gu, Park Jeawone, signed for their respective countries.

Deepening cooperation

Mrs Nerquaye Tetteh expressed optimism about the potential of the partnership. She noted that “this partnership will deepen and broaden the scope of the two cities of Accra and Seocho-gu”.

Mrs Nerquaye Tetteh further added that this was the beginning of many more collaborations aimed at fostering connections between students in Korea and their counterparts in Ghana through school visits.

Mr Jeawone highlighted the importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries and indicated that the exchange programme would provide an opportunity for learners in Ghana to benefit from understanding the cultural, technological and educational development in Korea as well as same for learners from Korea.

He thanked the Ghana Commission for UNESCO for accepting the proposal of the exchange programme, adding that it would “enhance the cultural diversity and experiences of the two countries, especially for beneficiary students”.

Maiden edition

For this year, 2024, the exchange programme will offer 10 students in ASPNet schools in Ghana the opportunity to stay in the city of Seocho-gu to exchange knowledge of their culture, innovations and educational experiences with their Korean colleagues.

During their stay in Seocho-gu, the students will engage with local peers, participate in workshops, and attend classes that cover a wide range of subjects, from traditional Korean arts to the latest technological developments.

The participating ASPNet schools for the maiden edition of the exchange programme are the McCarthy Hill School, Trom M/A Basic School, and Accra College of Education Demonstration School.