Free SHS bill to be laid in Parliament - Majority Leader discloses

Nana Konadu Agyeman Education Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is to present to Parliament a free Senior High School (SHS) Bill during the current meeting, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has announced.

Advertisement

He said if the House considered the bill and enacted it into law, it would have legal backing, making it mandatory for all governments to implement the policy. He explained that unless the bill was repealed, no government would have the right to “say that I am not going to enforce the free SHS because there is a law.”

“If a government fails to implement the policy, a citizen can apply to the court as his bonafide and the court would exact justice in that citizen’s favour, and that is the good news about this bill,” he said.

Justiciable

Speaking at a leadership engagement with the members of the Parliamentary Press Corp (PPC) in Parliament last Thursday, Mr Afenyo-Markin said “the chapter of the Constitution provides aspirational indicatives, which are not justiciable.

Advertisement

“But once by a policy of the government, an aspiration, as envisaged by the Constitution, is put into action and then made justiciable, as you enact a bill to enforce it,” he said.

The meeting allowed the leadership of the House to interact and brief the PPC members on the agenda before the House.

Regulating policy

Buttressing the essence of enacting a law on the free SHS programme, the Majority Leader said there were provisions in the Constitution that could not be enforced and “you cannot claim the right to those provisions”.

He explained that the fact that those provisions existed did not mean that “you can apply to the court to enforce those rights as they are merely aspirational.” “Now, when it gets to the point where a government lifts it to give life to it, there is the need to enact a law to regulate same. In doing so, it would have been given life to become justiciable to allow a court to rely on it to make orders, enforce certain rights and take certain actions,” he said.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the ability of the House to pass the bill would make the free SHS policy enforceable, regardless of the government in power.