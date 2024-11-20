First Lady donates to Dome Market crèche

Daily Graphic Education Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

Rebecca Akufo-Addo (3rd from left), First Lady, presenting toiletries to staff of the Dome Market Crèche.

The crèche was built for the market women some three years ago by the First Lady.

The items included pampers, washing powders, toilet rolls and detergents among others.

In 2021, the Rebecca Foundation, introduced the “Market Crèches” project to support market women provide care for their toddlers while at work.

The project, which is under the foundation’s ‘Terema Initiative’, also seeks to support women to improve their economic status and general wellbeing.

The NPP parliamentary aspirant for Dome Kwabenya, Michael Oquaye, promised to pave the road leading to the market to make the market and the crèche more accessible.