Embrace guidance, counselling to create inclusive learning environment — Education Director

The Ga East Municipal Director of Education, Eric Sey, has encouraged basic and second cycle schools to embrace guidance and counselling to help create a better, safer and more inclusive learning environment for all.

He explained the role of guidance and counselling services could not be overstated in a world filled with uncertainties. "They serve as the guiding light, the compass that steers our students towards success, both academically and personally," Mr Sey said.

He was speaking at the Ga East Municipal Education Directorate Counselling Week celebration held in Accra. It was on the theme; "Embracing guidance and counselling services in schools to help build better future leaders to promote a safe school environment and a safe community.

Furthermore, Mr Sey noted that providing guidance and support to students did not only shape their academic achievements but also their character and resilience, laying the foundation for a brighter future.

"Let us continue to equip our students with the tools they need to navigate life's challenges with confidence, we have the power to make a difference, to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of our society," he noted.

Nonetheless, the Counsellor for the University of Professional Studies, Augustina Dadebo, said most counsellors in the basic and second cycle schools were not fully engaged as counsellors; “They are teachers who have been given the counsellor role which is supposed to be done full time.

"We are hoping that very soon, the Ministry of Education will come out with a policy that detaches counselling from teaching. In-school counsellors are burdened with academic work and will dwell more on their duties which are evaluated, and this is teaching," She said.

Mrs Dadebo appealed to the government, philanthropists, chiefs and community leaders to start looking into building counselling units for schools for counselling to be more effective and satisfying.

"Counselling is supposed to be done in a private and safe environment but unfortunately, this is not the case in most of our schools. That notwithstanding, counsellors brighten your corner and make a difference," She advised.

Consequently, the Ga East Municipal Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, Sally Mbia-Coleman, urged the schools to fully embrace guidance and counselling, stressing that there would be no reservation in handing over the mantle to all-rounded future leaders who would move mother Ghana to the next level. "May guidance and counselling ring a bell in your hearts and minds. Be a part of this movement for a better future," She urged school counsellors.