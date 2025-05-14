45 Students win tertiary scholarships from Relief and Aid International

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Education May - 14 - 2025

Forty-five brilliant, needy students have received scholarships to pursue tertiary education from Relief and Aid International, a humanitarian non-governmental organisation.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at the AMA Omanye Aba City Hall in Accra last Saturday.

The event, which attracted stakeholders from across the educational, traditional, diplomatic and civil society spheres, was held on the theme, “Beyond the Aid & Unveiling the Future”.

Celebrating opportunity

The ceremony celebrated not just academic achievement but the transformative power of opportunity.

It highlighted the increasing need for financial support for tertiary education in the country, especially at a time when rising tuition fees, high cost of living, and growing student debt are threatening to derail the dreams of many qualified young people.

The scholarships were awarded to students pursuing programmes in accounting, medicine, agriculture, nursing, food and nutrition, law, political science, marketing, and Bachelor of Science in education.

The Founder and President of the organisation, Peggy Naa Ayikailey Adamafio, said the youth represented the future of the country and must be given every opportunity to thrive.

She emphasised that education, particularly in the health sector, was critical to national development and that investing in young professionals today was an investment in Ghana’s future.

A call to action

The founder called on all sectors of society to join in supporting the next generation.

“It is our civic responsibility to ensure that the youth of today fully realise their potential and are afforded the opportunities to bring about positive changes in their lives,” she said.

Madam Adamafio expressed her gratitude, with tributes paid to individuals and institutions who had supported the work of the foundation, both in Ghana and abroad.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, praised Relief and Aid International for complementing the government’s efforts in promoting equitable access to education.

“It is an affirmation of our collective commitment to facilitate students from underserved and deprived backgrounds,” he said.

He said the theme, “Beyond the Aid, Unveiling the Future”, reflected the importance of moving from short-term support to long-term investments in young people.

To the awardees, the minister urged them to see the support not only as a reward but as a responsibility to serve, to lead, and to uplift others.